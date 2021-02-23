Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $102.08 Million Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 14.69% of Winmark worth $102,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 538.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 163.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINA stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $179.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,127. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.18 and its 200-day moving average is $173.77. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.62. The company has a market capitalization of $670.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

