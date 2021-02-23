Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $310.82 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Linde worth $310,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after buying an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Linde by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,902,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,553,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $254.29. The stock had a trading volume of 49,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,368. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.16 and a 200 day moving average of $248.69. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

