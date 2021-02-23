Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $48.17 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $48,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.70.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,173,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock worth $284,646,176 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $10.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.04. 299,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,132,852. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.34. The company has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.53, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

