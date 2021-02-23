Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $48.17 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $48,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Square by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock worth $284,646,176. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.70.

NYSE:SQ traded down $10.04 on Tuesday, reaching $258.04. The stock had a trading volume of 299,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,132,852. The company has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.34.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

