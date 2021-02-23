Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $554.49 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,261 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Accenture worth $554,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.75. 35,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,512. The company has a market cap of $167.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

