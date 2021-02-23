Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $796.64 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.7% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Alphabet worth $796,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $12.84 on Tuesday, hitting $2,052.04. 49,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,658. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,922.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,706.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.