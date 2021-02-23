Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $84.44 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210,275 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of Morningstar worth $84,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,060,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Morningstar by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.79, for a total value of $1,530,103.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,536,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,040,076.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total transaction of $64,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,025,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,290,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,046 shares of company stock worth $34,823,184. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,885. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.75 and a 200-day moving average of $197.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $255.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.