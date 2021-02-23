Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,654,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,125 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 6.32% of PC Connection worth $78,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 177.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the third quarter valued at $209,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 44.3% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in PC Connection by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXN traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. 1,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,450. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.75. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

