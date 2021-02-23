Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317,497 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of The Procter & Gamble worth $370,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,732,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $315.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.05.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

