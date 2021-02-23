Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 419,560 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 2.7% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Intuit worth $464,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Intuit by 11.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Intuit by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $383.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.92. The firm has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.09.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

