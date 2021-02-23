Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,368,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,762 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 4.34% of CBIZ worth $63,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,195,000 after purchasing an additional 244,562 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,237,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,856,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after acquiring an additional 238,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 294,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 137,563 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,936. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $52,474.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,541.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $532,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,849.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

