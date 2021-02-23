Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146,967 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.25% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $88,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCU. FMR LLC boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 46.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. 918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,077. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

