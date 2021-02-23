Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 178,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,708 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.78. The stock had a trading volume of 54,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,056. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

