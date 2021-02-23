Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $148,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 47,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.67. 12,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.48.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

