Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,047,341 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047,341 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $76,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,003. The company has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.