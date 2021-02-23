Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 12,142 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,226,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Paychex worth $114,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.62.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

