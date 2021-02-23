Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,292,269 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,963,726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,292,269 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $115,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 47,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 52,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,219,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $187,191,000 after buying an additional 162,590 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 583,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,626,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

