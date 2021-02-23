Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 54,571 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,571 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $26,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $175.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,451. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.25. The company has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

