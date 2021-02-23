Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 63,587 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,587 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of ANSYS worth $146,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,933,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,569 shares of company stock worth $11,495,497. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $9.24 on Tuesday, reaching $373.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,307. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $413.19.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

