Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 63,587 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,587 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of ANSYS worth $146,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 815.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 198,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,814,000 after buying an additional 176,421 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,641.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,938,000 after buying an additional 126,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,888,000 after buying an additional 104,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 510,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,842,000 after buying an additional 101,364 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,569 shares of company stock worth $11,495,497 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $9.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $373.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

