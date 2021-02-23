Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 87,032 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,632,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,032 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.00% of Verisk Analytics worth $338,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 38,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 155,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Several research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.