Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 966,665 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 966,665 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $102,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.59. 41,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,529. The firm has a market cap of $138.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

