Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,101 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.51% of IAA worth $131,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

NYSE IAA traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.65.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAA. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

