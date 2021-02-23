MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells $252,902.66 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Curtis Ling sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $252,902.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 964,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,239,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Curtis Ling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Curtis Ling sold 8,285 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $309,941.85.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $546,952.04.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,141. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,698,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,580,000 after purchasing an additional 251,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,575,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after purchasing an additional 117,059 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,002,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MaxLinear by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,015,000 after acquiring an additional 71,377 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

