Mayville Engineering (MEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $301.09 million, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

MEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

