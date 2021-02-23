MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Up 8.7%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) rose 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 1,030,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 497,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The stock has a market cap of $376.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MBIA by 140.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MBIA by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

