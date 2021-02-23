McBride (LON:MCB) Shares Gap Down to $81.80

McBride plc (LON:MCB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.80 ($1.07), but opened at GBX 79 ($1.03). McBride shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10), with a volume of 780,457 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.11 million and a PE ratio of 22.72.

About McBride (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

