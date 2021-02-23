McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Increased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,452 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,564,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,553,000 after purchasing an additional 958,649 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

