McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $67,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

MCD opened at $212.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.01.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

