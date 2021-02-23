McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 8,850,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 10,282,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

MUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $510.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 54,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

