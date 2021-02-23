McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) (LON:MCKS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $195.16

McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) (LON:MCKS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 195.16 ($2.55) and traded as low as GBX 194.50 ($2.54). McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.57), with a volume of 38,699 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 195.16. The stock has a market cap of £185.38 million and a P/E ratio of -10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33.

McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) Company Profile (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

