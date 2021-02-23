McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 23.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 32.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $1,549,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 28.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.