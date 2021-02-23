mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDD) Trading Up 5.5%

mCloud Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:MCLDD)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 18,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 54,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.

About mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDD)

mCloud Technologies Corp. is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

