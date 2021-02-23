Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

