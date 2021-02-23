Mediashift (OTCMKTS:MSHF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Mediashift Inc (OTCMKTS:MSHF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Mediashift shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,098,700 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Mediashift (OTCMKTS:MSHF)

China Yanyuan Yuhui National Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising software and service solutions and digital advertising network. The company was founded by David S. Grant and Sanjeev R. Kuwadekar on July 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediashift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediashift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.