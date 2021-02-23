Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. Medifast reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $11.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medifast.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MED. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE:MED opened at $260.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.27. Medifast has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $279.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

