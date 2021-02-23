Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

NYSE MDT traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 198,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,249. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.