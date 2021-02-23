Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52,255 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.09% of Medtronic worth $139,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 45,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 115,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 25.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 52.4% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Medtronic by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 33,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.92. The stock had a trading volume of 46,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,249. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.18. The firm has a market cap of $160.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

