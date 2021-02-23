Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,249. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $159.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

