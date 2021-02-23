Megacoin (MEC) One Day Volume Tops $23.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $23.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00355774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003252 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,424,945 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

