Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading 7% Higher

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.44. 6,768,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 2,516,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.