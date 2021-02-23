Meme (MEME) Market Cap Reaches $30.01 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Meme has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $30.01 million and approximately $549,283.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme token can now be bought for approximately $1,071.80 or 0.02228438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $223.51 or 0.00464710 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007115 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00034355 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

