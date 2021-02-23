Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $969,734.60

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $969,734.60 and approximately $21,996.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.72 or 0.00471296 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007244 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00034930 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,031.01 or 0.02191536 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

