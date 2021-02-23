Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,388,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,675,000 after buying an additional 124,717 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 666,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,543,000 after acquiring an additional 79,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $74.76. The stock had a trading volume of 328,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,566. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average of $80.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

