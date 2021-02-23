Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,779 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $54,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $189.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

