Merculet (MVP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $306,024.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Merculet has a market cap of $2.23 million and $306,024.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.01 or 0.00455358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00068424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00078163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 149.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00054733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.00 or 0.00486512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,301,687,252 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

