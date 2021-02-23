Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Mercury General worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Mercury General by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 221.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE MCY opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $59.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.31%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

