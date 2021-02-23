Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Trading Down 8.3%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s stock price fell 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.85. 3,711,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 2,192,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MREO)
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
