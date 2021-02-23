Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Trading Down 8.3%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s stock price fell 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.85. 3,711,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 2,192,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,463,000. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 699.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,220,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,938 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,588,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,976,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

