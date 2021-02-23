Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIVO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $992.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIVO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,858,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $789,095.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,859,064 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.