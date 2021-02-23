Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Down 7.7%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $21.23. 1,538,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 760,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIVO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The company has a market cap of $915.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $789,095.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,453 shares of company stock worth $4,859,064. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

